Tight end Elijah Brown transferring to Kentucky

Cats Illustrated can confirm that tight end Elijah Brown has signed with Kentucky and is transferring to Lexington following a recent official visit to the school.

Brown played for FAU the past two seasons and was set to play for UCF this fall but entered the portal again and took an official to UK last weekend.

Vince Marrow recruited the 6'6, 250-pound tight end, who earned solid scores for run blocking on more than 100 snaps for FAU last year.

Kentucky's tight end room also includes Willie Rodriguez, Josh Kattus, and Illinois tight end Hunter Boyer, who joined the program during the first portal wave in the offseason.

The Wildcats have several scholarships to play with given recent entrees into the portal.

Brown was a four-star recruit who signed with Alabama coming out of high school.