Pennsylvania LB Max Mohring commits to Kentucky

Malvern Prep linebacker Max Mohring recently took an official visit to Kentucky and now has become the latest 2026 football prospect to add his name to the Wildcats' commitment list.

The 6'3, 215-pound linebacker had landed offers from Harvard, Penn, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, Navy, Georgetown, UMass, Brown, and UCF, among others. He took an official visit to UCF before his recent official visit to Kentucky.

Mohring, who also plays lacrosse from Malvern Prep, has been clocked at 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash and academics are a strong area.

He indicated that he's 100% committed to Kentucky in the announcement on X.