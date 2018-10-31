Saturday is the day a lot of Kentucky football fans are looking forward to, but Thursday is shaping up to be a potentially significant day as well.

Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills athlete Wandale Robinson will be announcing his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The four-star prospect has been one of Kentucky's biggest recruiting targets throughout this recruiting cycle.

Robinson has narrowed his list of choices to five: Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Alabama.

There have seemingly been plenty of twists and turns in Robinson's recruitment.

Cats Illustrated will have Rivals.com's Dave Lackford on the scene covering Robinson's announcement.

Stay tuned to the House of Blue for updates and conversation throughout the day leading up to one of the decisions that will shape UK's recruiting class.