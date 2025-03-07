Bat Cats open series with 12-2 win over Wofford

Seniors Cole Hage and Dylan Koontz each homered in the bottom of the sixth inning to highlight the Wildcats' 12-2 win over Wofford on Friday to open a three-game series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (11-1) extended its win streak to 10 games, including each of the last two by the run rule.

The Cats pounded out 11 hits in only six trips to the plate. Koontz doubled, homered, and drove in four runs on the day, while Hage added two hits, blasted his fourth home run of the season, walked and stole two bases.

Meanwhile, freshman infielder Tyler Bell and senior infielder Patrick Herrera each extended their streaks of reaching base safely in all 12 games this season. Sophomore infielder Ethan Hindle added an RBI double and a sac-fly to plate another run.

On the mound, senior right-hander Nic McCay (3-0) worked around command issues to pitch a season-high six innings, allowing a lone run while striking out three.

UK pitching has allowed just five runs the last five games.

Wofford (11-3) started Branton Little (2-1) who allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits, three walks, and two hit batsmen over four innings of work.

The series resumes on Saturday at 1 p.m.



