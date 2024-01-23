This week brings the final rankings release for the 2024 football recruiting class.

Yesterday Rivals.com released its final batch of five-star rankings. Today, the reshuffled Rivals250 has been released.

The Rivals250 includes three Kentucky signees this year.

Rivals.com lists four-star signee Brian Robinson as a strongside defensive end. He's down 16 spots in the overall rankings to No. 94 but holds his place in the final Rivals100 of the cycle. In the final rankings Robinson is the No. 4 overall player in Ohio and the No. 6 strongside end in the country. He committed to Kentucky in early October and joined the program while they were in Florida preparing for their bowl game against Clemson.

Robinson is the highest-rated signee for Kentucky this year.

UK receiver signee Hardley Gilmore ends the cycle ranked the No. 148 player in the Rivals250. This is down just three spots from the previous update so there was no substantial movement for the Pahokee, Fla., prospect.

Rivals.com ranks Gilmore the No. 23 player in Florida and the No. 30 wide receiver in the class nationally. He has a 5.9 Rivals Rating. He was originally a member of the 2025 class like quarterback Cutter Boley, but reclassified and moved up a year.

Speaking of Boley, UK's quarterback signee is the program's third and final player in the Rivals250.

Boley also dropped only three spots, like Gilmore, basically holding his ranking from the previous update. He's the No. 186 player in the class regardless of position. That's good enough for the No. 1 overall ranking in the Commonwealth and he's the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country.

UK finished the 2024 recruiting class with 21 high school commitments and the class ranked No. 25 nationally.