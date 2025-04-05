Extra innings unkind to Bat Cats in series finale against Ole Miss

Kentucky missed a golden opportunity to claim its second straight SEC baseball series this weekend.

After taking Game 1 from No. 9 Ole Miss, 5-4 on Friday, the Wildcats dropped both Game 2 and Game 3 at Kentucky Proud Park. UK wasted excellent starting pitching performances in both games, losing 3-1 and 5-4.

Each game of the series was decided in the ninth inning or later.

Ole Miss (24-7, 8-4 SEC) got a two-run homer from Luke Hill in the top of the 12th inning on Saturday that proved to be the difference in the game and the series.

After Cole Hage homered to cut the lead to one, Kentucky (18-11, 5-7 SEC) had the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning but could not come up with the clutch hit.

It was a common theme for the Cats on a day when they stranded 12 baserunners and had three thrown out at home plate.

In the 11th inning, Kentucky seemed to come up with the clutch hit when Luke Lawrence slashed an RBI single to right field to tie the game, but Ole Miss outfielder Mitchell Sanford made a perfect throw to home to erase the potential winning run in the form of UK catcher Devin Burkes.

The Cats wasted a fantastic start from sophomore left-hander Ben Cleaver, who allowed just one earned run on three hits, no walks, and struck out 11 over six innings.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at Louisville (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network) before playing a three-game weekend series with Texas at KPP.