Kentucky is a solid favorite going into tomorrow's game against Central Michigan but stranger things and bigger upsets have happened.

Cats Illustrated provides three keys to the game for Kentucky to hold off CMU's upset bid.

1. Avoid a flurry of turnovers.

This one seems cliche but it's especially true when one team is a big favorite. If Kentucky doesn't turn the ball over much it's tough to imagine the Chippewas leaving Lexington with a victory. UK was pretty good at protecting the football last season but this question takes on greater urgency now that the Terry Wilson era is beginning. Wilson is known as a great athlete and UK's coaches have been pleased with his ball security during fall camp but there's no telling how that will translate once the regular season begins.

With a new starting left tackle, following Landon Young's season-ending injury, this becomes even more relevant. Remember that Stephen Johnson had some turnover issues during his first year as UK's starting quarterback. If Wilson can protect the ball and manage the game, UK should be fine.

2. Establish the run and stick with the run.

Kentucky has made life difficult in the second half of recent season openers. Back in 2015 the Wildcats became enamored with the deep ball against Louisiana, and in the second half that allowed the Rajun' Cajuns back into the game when incompletions started piling up. Two years ago Kentucky was explosive in the passing game during the first half against Southern Miss, but because they never consistently established the run or wore USM's defense down, in the second half they weren't able to exert their will against the Golden Eagles. Last year establishing the run was difficult because of snap issues and one of Benny Snell's worst games as a UK player.

While CMU's strength figures to be its front seven, Kentucky has to establish the run early and wear the Chippewas down so they don't leave anything to chance in the second half.

3. Avoid a disastrous special teams performance.

With Kentucky losing players like Max Duffy, Austin MacGinnis, Charles Moushey, Charles Walker and others, who were standouts on a great special teams unit last season, nobody should expect that UK unit to perform at the same level in 2018.

What fans should hope for is that the team avoids a disastrous special teams showing in Game 1. Make the kicks you're supposed to make. No short line drive punts that put the coverage unit in a bad situation. A sound performance from the kicking unit in all facets will help Kentucky avoid a major letdown.

