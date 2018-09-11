The truth is things are rarely as good or as bad as they seem to be. But we've seen what Wilson is capable of already, in terms of both positives and negatives.

Wilson on the ground

Pro Football Focus gave Florida's defense four hurries, with two of those attributed to right guard Bunchy Stallings (who, incidentally, won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week) and two of those falling at the feet of Wilson himself. Still, it was clear throughout the game that Wilson was showing a great feel for the pocket and wasn't shying away from attacking running lanes with his legs when things opened up on the ground. Most of his rushing yards (68/105) were the result of undesigned scrambles.

On Wilson's long touchdown run in the third quarter, to give Kentucky a 14-10 lead and silence the Swamp, he faked a pitch to Benny Snell and, without hesitation, sliced through a hole in the line and slashed through the second level, outrunning a Florida defensive back who had an angle but hadn't hit his stride.

Deeper dive into Wilson's big game

Wilson had a 112.2 passer rating (NFL). He was 11/16 through the air and had two drops, so he easily could have finished 13/16. Of those incompletions, one was a throwaway to protect the football. There was the interception, but eight of his throws went for first downs. When you couple all of that with his rushing stats and the fact that the fumble was going to be extremely difficult to avoid, Wilson played a truly excellent game and was at a high level on about 90-percent of his snaps where he ultimately passed or ran himself.

Overall, Wilson dropped back to pass 20 times, throwing 16 of those times and scrambling the other four. On those 20 dropbacks, Kentucky amassed 219 yards. That comes out to an excellent average. Compare that to the Central Michigan game, when Wilson also dropped back to pass 20 times but only accounted for 78 total yards.

