Cats Illustrated is using Pro Football Focus player grades and data to help Kentucky fans look ahead to the 2019 season. Specifically here in this series, we're presenting the top three returning players for UK's opponents.

LINK: The best players Toledo, EMU and Florida players Kentucky will face

Since we've already looked at UK's first three opponents, right here in Part II we turn to Games 4-6. Those are Kentucky's contests against Mississippi State, South Carolina and Arkansas.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (82.0 PFF)

Running back Kylin Hill (80.7)

Linebacker Erroll Thompson (79.8)

Quarterback Keytaon Thompson actually graded out at 82.8 but only saw 98 snaps on the season and might not be the Bulldogs starter with Tommy Stevens on the roster. Running back Kylin Hill is otherwise the top returning offensive player by PFF grade and that matches how he seems to be regarded in terms of returning running backs in the SEC. While several of Mississippi State's top defensive players are gone from last year's loaded unit, and that stout defensive line has to be retooled, cornerback Cameron Dantzler and linebacker Erroll Thompson should be among the league's top players at their respective positions. Dantzler posted his impressive grade over 620 snaps and graded out strong in coverage (only 22 completions on 51 attempts his way), allowing zero touchdowns while picking off two passes and breaking up eight, and missing only four tackles on the season. Thompson is a preseason All-SEC candidate and had a whopping 41 stops on his 59 tackles for the season. Just as impressive, on the 22 passes that went his way while covering he only allowed 106 yards on the season. That gave him an elite 88.4 coverage grade for a linebacker.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (85.4 PFF)

Cornerback Israel Mukuamu (75.6)

Defensive lineman Kobe Smith (75.0)

Javon Kinlaw figures to be one of the better defensive linemen in the SEC and he was regarded as such at times last season. For an interior defensive lineman he has an elite pass rush tool and complemented his five sacks with 15 quarterback hurries and five batted passes last season. It's never easy playing a lot as a freshman in the SEC but that's what cornerback Israel Mukuamu did, logging more than 300 snaps and grading out as one of the better Gamecock defenders on the basis of his allowing only a 64.4 NFL passer rating on throws in his direction. His long completion allowed on the year was only 27 yards and opponents had only 28 yards after the catch against him all season. Kentucky fans will remember former recruiting target Kobe Smith and he's going into his senior season as part of what should be a solid Gamecock defensive line. Smith isn't close to the pass rusher that Kinlaw is but he is fairly stout against the run and did have nine hurries of his own in 2018.

ARKANSAS

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (78.3 PFF)

Edge defender McTelvin Agim (71.9)

Defensive lineman T.J. Smith (70.3)

While Chad Morris has gained a reputation for himself as a great offensive mind, last year the unit was brutal and tight end Cheyenne O'Grady was one of the very few bright spots. He easily graded out as Arkansas' top offensive player. His grade was buoyed almost entirely by strong receiving marks and he was marked as below average as both a run and pass blocker. He was also flagged four times on the season. But he's a big-time pass catching option. McTelvin Agim is getting some mention as one of the better defensive players in the league going into 2019 but in relative terms his PFF marks were modest last season. He did get after the passer with five sacks, six other hits on the quarterback and 13 hurries last season but was more "solid" across the board than elite at anything. Defensive lineman T.J. Smith is a serviceable player who could crack other SEC rotations but his inclusion speaks to the overall lack of quality play from Arkansas players last year.