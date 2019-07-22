Every year the Kentucky football team takes on some of the best players in college football. That's life in the SEC.

To help Kentucky fans get ready for the upcoming season, we're using Pro Football Focus data to present the three best returning players the Wildcats will face each week.

In Part I, we'll start with the first three games of the schedule: Toledo, Eastern Michigan and

TOLEDO

Quarterback Eli Peters (80.8 PFF)

Running back Bryant Koback (79.4)

Defensive end Jamal Hines (78.4)

How's this for a surprise: Toledo's highest-graded returning player, quarterback Eli Peters, amassed his lofty 80.8 PFF ranking over nearly 600 snaps last season and he isn't even the expected starter behind center in 2019. That honor goes to Mitchell Guadagni, who was also one of the Rockets' higher grades on the offensive side last year. Bryant Koback, formerly on Kentucky's team, is one of the highest-graded returning running backs at the Group of Five level in college football. He was an elite pass blocker and his run grade was above 80 last season as well. Jamal Hines is the highest-graded returning Rocket defensive player with more than 100 snaps. He racked up 28 "stops" last year, which are tackles classified as a "win" for the defense on that particular play.

EASTERN MICHIGAN

Safety Vince Calhoun (83.1 PFF)

Safety Brody Hoying (79.4)

Boundary corner Kevin McGill (74.4)

Calhoun plays the "rover" position in the back end of the Eastern Michigan defense and he's got a versatile skill set to fit the demands of that spot. Calhoun had 24 defensive "stops" but he really bolstered his grade with excellent pass defense, allowing only 13 completions on 30 attempts (122 yards) that went his way. He allowed two touchdowns but picked off three passes and broke up three others. He's one of the highest-graded secondary players the Cats will face all season and UK fans should remember well that the Eagles defense was a problem two years ago. Hoying plays the "dog" position in EMU's defense. He, like Calhoun, is a sure tackler who excels in run support when near the line of scrimmage. McGill is EMU's top returning corner and he didn't allow a touchdown all season in 2018. But run support, as with the safeties, may be one of thi

FLORIDA

Receiver/return specialist Kadarius Toney (83.4 PFF)

Running back Lamical Perine (83.3)

Safety Brad Stewart (82.6)

Kentucky fans should be familiar with speedster Kadarius Toney from previous meetings. He's Florida's highest-graded returning player, although he only saw 271 snaps last season. Lamical Perine's return means the Gators pack some potential star power in the offensive backfield surrounding Feleipe Franks, with opponents' saving grace perhaps being that Florida has some questions to answer on the offensive line. Junior safety Brad Stewart could see his snaps rise significantly this year.