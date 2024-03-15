What was once colloquially dubbed the "Kentucky Invitational" has taken a wrong turn into annual frustration for the proud Wildcats.

Seventh-seeded Texas A&M dominated second-seeded Kentucky 97-87 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Wildcats, who went 23-4 in the event from 2010-19 and once won 13 straight, have now been ousted in their opening game three of the last four years. They currently own a three-game losing streak in the SEC Tournament for the first time since it began in 1933.

"We weren't ourselves tonight," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "... We had been playing so well, you just kind of expected it, and I think maybe we separated a bit tonight and guys were trying to do their own thing.

"Hopefully, it's a lesson that you can't play in this next tournament that way."

It was the opposite for laser-focused Texas A&M (20-13), who came into the matchup needing another signature win to help ensure a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Buzz Williams' squad did so thanks in large part to the dynamic backcourt duo of Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford. Taylor scored a game-high 32 points and Radford added 23 on a night when the shooting-challenged Aggies matched the Cats with 11 3-pointers.

Kentucky (23-9) entered the game leading the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 41.2% while Texas A&M ranked 350th at 27.7% The Aggies averaged six made treys per game this season but hit 23 in two matchups against the Cats.

Texas A&M also continued to dominate the glass, turning 13 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points.

"Give them credit," Calipari said of the Aggies. "They were physical. They bumped and they grinded. Their guards put about 72 on us.

"But we're better than that. It's disappointing."

Texas A&M jumped out to an 8-1 start and never looked back. Kentucky's last lead came at 16-15 with 13:15 remaining in the first half. The Aggies led by as many as 16 points in the second half.

Kentucky got 27 points and seven assists off the bench from freshman guard Rob Dillingham, but Reed Sheppard (14) and Antonio Reeves (13) were the only other Cats in double figures as UK saw its five-game win streak come to an end.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Texas A&M stretched a three-point lead to 16 midway through the second half, thanks in large part to 10 points from Wade Taylor IV. Kentucky went on a 14-4 run to trim the deficit to six with four minutes remaining, but the Cats were unable to score on their next four possessions.

GAME BALL:

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M -- The Aggies' star guard scored 31 points in the Jan. 13 overtime win over Kentucky and followed that up with 32 in the rematch. His early hot hand from the 3-point arc staked A&M to a lead it would never relinquish. Taylor finished with six made treys.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Time this season that Kentucky lost a game when shooting at least 50% from the field.

2 - Games this season that Texas A&M scored more than 90 points. Both came against Kentucky. The Aggies also scored 97 on Jan. 13 in College Station.

2-6 - The Wildcats' record in their last eight postseason games.

13-6 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with Texas A&M, although the Aggies have now won the last two. The teams have met one previous time in the SEC Tournament with UK winning 82-77 in the 2016 championship game.

26-9 - Texas A&M advantage in second-chance points. The Aggies won the overall battle on the glass 38-34.

135-30 - UK's all-time record in the SEC Tournament. Fifteen of the losses have come since 2000.

QUOTABLE:

"We gotta stick together because the real one is the next tournament. I feel bad for our fans. This was Rupp Arena, and we needed to give them more so that they could stay and a good time in Nashville. I feel bad for them that we didn't perform better." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to Lexington and awaits its seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were projected as a 3-seed (No. 9 overall on the S-curve) prior to Friday night's loss.