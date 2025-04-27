Surging Bat Cats take series from Gamecocks

With postseason baseball rapidly approaching, Kentucky continues to bolster its position.

The Wildcats continued their late-season surge on Sunday, winning the rubber match of their series with South Carolina, 11-5, at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (25-16, 10-11 SEC) won its second straight league series with three weekend matchups remaining in the regular season. The Cats will play Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt to close out the slate, needing at least four wins to feel confident about landing a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Nick Mingione's squad is currently projected as a 2 or 3 regional seed by most college baseball national sites.

On Sunday, Kentucky broke open a 1-1 game with five runs in the fourth inning. A two-run single by Ryan Schwartz and a three-run, bases-clearing double by Tyler Bell highlighted the big frame.

South Carolina (25-20, 5-16 SEC) pulled within 6-3 and 7-5 later in the game, but the Cats iced the game with a four-run trip in the eighth. Cole Hage had a two-run single to extend UK's lead to a comfortable six.

Junior second baseman Luke Lawrence had a big day at the plate for the Cats, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four runs scored.

Ben Cleaver (5-2) started for Kentucky and delivered 5.2 strong innings on the mound. The sophomore left-hander allowed just three runs on three hits, working around four walks. He struck out five.

James McCoy, Evan Byers, and Jackson Nove closed the game out from the UK bullpen.

Dylan Eskew started and took the loss for South Carolina, lasting just 3.1 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. The Gamecocks' defense let down its seven pitchers on the day, committing four errors.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET.