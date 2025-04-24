Maxwell Hairston goes to Buffalo Bills in first round of NFL Draft

For the last couple of years Maxwell Hairston has been one of the most recognizable members of Kentucky's football program.

Now, he's the first Wildcat taken in the 2025 NFL Draft and he could be one of the league's most interesting rookies when the season begins later this year. Hairston was selected with the 30th pick of the first round on Thursday night by the Buffalo Bills.

Hairston's stock has been on the rise since the end of the season due to impressive testing, including a 4.28-second 40-yard dash, as well as length and skills that had NFL scouts enamored.

Hairston was a team captain for the Wildcats during the 2024 season, earning second team All-SEC . He missed some time but started every game he was available and finished the year with 19 tackles, an interception, four pass breakups, a sack, and two forced fumbles.

The sophomore season in 2023 was Hairston's breakout. He had two pick sixes against Vanderbilt and five picks overall on the season to go along with 11 passes defended.