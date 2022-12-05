Mark Stoops' already busy December slate became even more hectic when the Kentucky head coach decided to make some staff changes at the end of the regular season.

Now, with the transfer protal blazing, the early signing period approaching, and preparation for the Music City Bowl beginning, the UK boss is leaning on his favorite caffeinated brew more than ever.

"My head is spinning," Stoops said during Monday's press conference to discuss his program ahead of a Music City Bowl matchup with Iowa. "I'm not sure it's stopped just yet. Been running pretty hard."

In addition to all the football items on his checklist, Stoops also had a minor surgical procedure on a rotator cuff last week. After a short break to recouperate, his focus has turned toward filling two staff vacancies after the dismissal of offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and running backs coach John Settle.

"I'm very excited about where this could lead," Stoops said. "I'm in the middle of talking to several people. I had a great conversation with a potential candidate yesterday. I'm going to meet with another one here this week. I've already spoken to several others, so I feel like there are some very good options out there.

"I'm optimistic, I'm excited."

Speculation has revolved around one name in particular: former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who led the unit last season before taking a job with the Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have slid to last place in the NFC West with a 3-9 record, and rumors have surfaced that Coen may welcome a chance to return to Lexington.

Kentucky ranked 35th nationally in scoring offense (32.3 ppg) and 50th in total offense (424.1 ypg) in 2021 under Coen before sliding to 106th (22.1 ppg) and 107th (336.3 ypg) this season despite having star quarterback Will Levis, the SEC's leading returning rusher in Chris Rodriguez Jr., and an impressive batch of young skilled players at receiver and tight end to utilize.

Both the running game and the passing game struggled to find consistency with a rebuilt offensive line that lost center Luke Fortner and tackles Darian Kinnard and Dare Rosenthal to the NFL. The Cats ran for only 3.35 yards per carry and allowed more sacks (42) than only six other programs in D1 football.

Kentucky will be seeking its fourth offensive coordinator in as many years. That kind of turnover may be viewed as a hindrance to growth in the program, but Stoops said it has actually been the opposite.

"Each time this position seems to open up, there's even more and more interest in the job, which is a good sign to me," he said.

Asked what he's looking for in a new OC, Stoops he wants what everybody wants: to score points.

He indicated that playing with greater tempo would be a factor. Under Scangarello, the Cats were one of the slowest-operating teams among P5 schools, and part of that was due to a complicated terminology system that required long play calls in the huddle.

"Running a play every 37, 38 seconds... I'm not interested in going that slow," Stoops said.

Regarding the open running backs position, Stoops indicated that a big part of that hire will be the potential to be a "dynamic recruiter."



