Kentucky is a 13.5-point favorite in its first round NCAA Tournament game against Oakland, set for Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats have won only a single tournament game over the past five years so fans are eager to see their team advance, and preferably easier than in "survive" mode.

Here are UK-Oakland predictions from Cats Illustrated staff members.

Jeff Drummond: If ever Kentucky needed to get off to a good start -- both to a game and a tournament -- this is it. The Cats have a huge talent advantage, but recent years have shown us that they can't simply expect to show up and win a game based on their recruiting ratings and mock draft projections. Saint Peters probably permanently altered the way Big Blue Nation looks at the first round of the tourney. If Kentucky shoots the ball like it has all season, I expect the Cats to carve up the Oakland defense, which relies heavily on zone. If he's 100% Thursday, Tre Mitchell should be an important factor in the middle of the zone. He or Justin Edwards need to be able to pass out of that free-throw line area or make the 15- to 16-foot jumper. Defensively, I think UK will approach the Golden Grizzlies a bit like it did Bama -- chase them off the 3-point line and dare them to make shots over longer, taller athletes at the rim. Give me Kentucky 88, Oakland 75 with Adou Thiero playing a strong all-around game in his return home to Pittsburgh.

Travis Graf: I think this is a big confidence boosting opportunity for Kentucky in multiple ways. Tre Mitchell has been struggling and he’s the best bet to play in the middle of Oakland’s zone. The zone will also allow for a lot of outside shots and the ability to find your stroke early in the tournament. I look for Antonio Reeves to have a big game and a big tournament overall. Kentucky 97, Oakland 81.

David Sisk: This should be one of those feel-good type of games against a mid-major that Kentucky had earlier in the year. Oakland is going to zone one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. I expect the Cats to make outside shots, and just overwhelm the 14-seed in waves. Look for the guards to play fast and have big games. I would not be surprised at all if they don’t get close to or surpass the century mark. Kentucky 93 Oakland 74

Justin Rowland: With this Kentucky team the best bet seems to be that Antonio Reeves scores 20+ points and the Wildcats score very well against an Oakland team that might give them some looks. Something tells me Reeves is going to be ready to play and Kentucky is going to make a statement, at least offensively. It's hard to predict a blowout the way they give up buckets but I don't think Oakland will keep pace. Kentucky 92, Oakland 78.