Will Kentucky get back on track in the win column today?

The Wildcats take on Arkansas, a team that is really struggling in early SEC play, and they need a win after an ugly loss to South Carolina.

Here are takes on the game from CI staff writers.

Jeff Drummond: When the 2023-24 schedule was released, this looked like one of the marquee games of the entire college basketball season. And even though ESPN's "GameDay" program is rolling into Fayetteville for reasons no one can quite explain, the Kentucky-Arkansas matchup looks a lot different than it did back in the summer. The Razorbacks are 1-5 in SEC play, losing by double digits in each setback, including, most recently, a 26-point shellacking at Ole Miss. Arkansas has also lost by 32 to Auburn and by 22 to Florida. The Hogs have slid to an unthinkable 106th in the KenPom rankings, behind programs like Duquesne, Drexel, Yale, Akron, and McNeese State. You get the picture. It's been a rough season for Eric Musselman's team. The Razorbacks rank 120th offensively and 109th defensively, putting them behind even much-maligned UK in the latter category. This is a game that the Cats simply have to take care of business, especially coming off their woeful effort on Tuesday at South Carolina. It may wind up closer than expected because Arkansas will be in desperation mode, and Bud Walton Arena will attempt to make one last stand to save the Hogs' season, but give me Kentucky 90, Arkansas 80. Antonio Reeves loved BWA last season, so let's go back to the well with him as my pick to click.

David Sisk: I am old enough to remember when Kentucky playing at Arkansas was a game to circle on the calendar. It has been disastrous for the Razorbacks this year. They are 10-9 overall, but they have dropped five of six by wide margins. They lost at home by 32 to Auburn, 13 to South Carolina, and they have been destroyed at Ole Miss, Georgia, and Florida. The pending question is whether their leading scorer, Tramon Mark, will be healthy enough to play. It won’t matter. It also won’t factor in whether or not Arkansas gives its best effort. Their offensive play has fallen off a cliff, and their composite defensive stats were already around 300th. It will be a shock if the Hawgs can offer the same problems on defense as South Carolina. Look for the Cats to get back to their running ways. Kentucky 88 Arkansas 73.

Justin Rowland: I'm very interested to see how Kentucky responds. Must-win game for Arkansas on the road, and the Gamecocks just provided what many believe is a blueprint. Given Arkansas' 1-5 start in the league, you have to go with Kentucky here. The Razorbacks just haven't proven they know how to win. Kentucky bounces back strong, 94-84.