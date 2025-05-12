SEC well-represented in way-too-early football rankings

Here's a look at what the most recent way-too-early college football polls have said.

With so many moving parts from the transfer portal it's harder than ever to tell who the top teams are going to be.

Way-too-early college football rankings have been posted at a number of websites that devote coverage to the sport, and that task has never been more difficult.

There are other way-too-early rankings out there, but these are well-known and serve as a good baseline estimate for what the pundit class at large is thinking.

Clemson, Texas, Penn State, and Ohio State are the four teams that appear the highest in the rankings the greatest number of times. Just after those teams come Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

The next tier cluster seems to include the likes of Miami, South Carolina, and Arizona State, teams that did interesting things last year and did work in the portal to complement what returns.

Texas is the highest-ranked SEC team in every poll listed above. While Georgia is the next-highest ranked SEC team after Texas in three of the four polls, Pate has the Bulldogs all the way down at No. 11. Pate also does not have Tennessee in his top-20 at all, while the Volunteers are higher in other rankings. The SEC pecking order, according to the pundits, seems to be Texas, UGA, LSU, and Alabama.

Athlon Sports includes 10 SEC teams in its top-25, although the Big Ten teams rank No. 2, No. 3, and No. 7 as well. ESPN includes nine SEC teams in its top-25, as does USA TODAY.

Ole Miss is a frequently listed school in the rankings but the Rebels are lower than they have been preseason in recent years.

Missouri slipped into one top-25 poll.

Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Arkansas, and Mississippi State are the five SEC teams that did not appear in any of the recent polls.

Kentucky takes on Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and Louisville this year, so that's seven teams that appear in most of the early offseason rankings.