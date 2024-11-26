Scouting WR DJ Miller
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Several cranked up high school play last week which meant the debuts of Caleb Wilson and several more.
Once again Cats Illustrated is taking a deeper dive into PFF game grades and snap counts for all the Kentucky players
Kentucky played Texas competitively during stretches of Saturday's game in Austin but an ugly stretch in the second
Kentucky fell to Texas 31-14 at Darrell K. Royal Stadium in Austin, Tex.
Several cranked up high school play last week which meant the debuts of Caleb Wilson and several more.
Once again Cats Illustrated is taking a deeper dive into PFF game grades and snap counts for all the Kentucky players