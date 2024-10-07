Rounding up UKs latest football offers

in other news
Jayden Clark speaks out on commitment to Kentucky
Cats Illustrated caught up with Jayden Clark after his commitment to UK.
Chris Cenac Jr. Felt Great Energy During His Visit to Kentucky
Chris Cenac Jr. visited Kentucky this past weekend. Find out what stood out the No. 6 player in 2025.
Mikel Brown Jr. Speaks On What Was Intriguing About Kentucky
Mikel Brown Jr. spoke with Cats Illustrated about his official visit and where things stand in his recruitment.
Jayden Clark becomes UK's fifth OL commitment
Three-star (5.6 RR) prospect Jayden Clark became Kentucky's fifth offensive line commitment in the 2025 class today.
Three football prospects forecasted to Kentucky
Three football prospects we're still forecasting to Kentucky.
