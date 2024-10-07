Rounding up UKs latest football offers

Advertisement

in other news

Jayden Clark speaks out on commitment to Kentucky

Jayden Clark speaks out on commitment to Kentucky

Cats Illustrated caught up with Jayden Clark after his commitment to UK.

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Chris Cenac Jr. Felt Great Energy During His Visit to Kentucky

Chris Cenac Jr. Felt Great Energy During His Visit to Kentucky

Chris Cenac Jr. visited Kentucky this past weekend.  Find out what stood out the No. 6 player in 2025.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Mikel Brown Jr. Speaks On What Was Intriguing About Kentucky

Mikel Brown Jr. Speaks On What Was Intriguing About Kentucky

Mikel Brown Jr. spoke with Cats Illustrated about his official visit and where things stand in his recruitment.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Jayden Clark becomes UK's fifth OL commitment

Jayden Clark becomes UK's fifth OL commitment

Three-star (5.6 RR) prospect Jayden Clark became Kentucky's fifth offensive line commitment in the 2025 class today.

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Three football prospects forecasted to Kentucky

Three football prospects forecasted to Kentucky

Three football prospects we're still forecasting to Kentucky.

Premium contentForums content
 • Justin Rowland

in other news

Jayden Clark speaks out on commitment to Kentucky

Jayden Clark speaks out on commitment to Kentucky

Cats Illustrated caught up with Jayden Clark after his commitment to UK.

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Chris Cenac Jr. Felt Great Energy During His Visit to Kentucky

Chris Cenac Jr. Felt Great Energy During His Visit to Kentucky

Chris Cenac Jr. visited Kentucky this past weekend.  Find out what stood out the No. 6 player in 2025.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Mikel Brown Jr. Speaks On What Was Intriguing About Kentucky

Mikel Brown Jr. Speaks On What Was Intriguing About Kentucky

Mikel Brown Jr. spoke with Cats Illustrated about his official visit and where things stand in his recruitment.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 7, 2024
Rounding up UKs latest football offers
circle avatar
Justin Rowland  •  CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@RowlandRIVALS
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement