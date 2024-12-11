UK's Raynor named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

A record-setting senior season paved the way for Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor to become the Wildcats' first SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

The Kennesaw, Ga., native made his first 15 field goal attempts this season and finished 15-of-16, a 93.8% clip, tops in the SEC and the best figure in UK program history. He was also the previous record holder after hitting 10 of 11 during the 2023 season.

Raynor made 25 of 27 field goals during his two seasons at Kentucky, including a school-record 55-yard field goal against Georgia. He also made a 51-yarder against the Bulldogs, marking only the second time in program history that a kicker made two attempts from beyond 50 yards in the same game.

His two field goals in a 20-17 upset of No. 6 Ole Miss earned him the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week honors. He is a finalist for the national award.

Three other Cats joined Raynor on the All-SEC Coaches Team, including wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown, center Eli Cox, and defensive tackle Deone Walker. Brown was a first-team selection as a return specialist, while Cox and Walker were named to the third team.



