CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 32 Jamari Brown

When we talk about the impressive depth in Kentucky's secondary consider only the case of a player like Jamari Brown.

The rising redshirt sophomore should play a significant role in the Wildcats' secondary in 2020 but will have to fend off plenty of competition for playing time.

Background: Brown was a three-star cornerback prospect from Blanche Ely in Florida coming out of the 2018 recruiting cycle and he had narrowed his options to Auburn, Temple, and Kentucky prior to picking Kentucky. He and four-star cornerback Stanley Garner committed to the Wildcats on consecutive days that summer.

Brown had some nagging injury issues during his last season of high school football but was already locked in with Kentucky by that point and his status was unaffected.

Last year Brown started three games and played in 11, racking up 25 tackles and seven pass breakups on the year.

It's not as though Brown's influence in Kentucky's defense waned as the season went on. He registered 14 tackles over the Cats' final five games of the season.

Overview: While Brown got three starts last season those mostly went to Brandin Echols and Cedrick Dort. This year those players return and Kelvin Joseph enters the mix after sitting out a year following his transfer from LSU.

As it stands, Brown appears to be one of Kentucky's top four cornerbacks and as such should see the field at least a fair amount. He gained valuable experience last season and has the kind of size Kentucky likes in its corners.