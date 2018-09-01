Cats Illustrated is touching base with Kentucky commitments and targets, those who watched UK's opener on television and those who attended the game as visitors. Here's what they thought about Kentucky's 35-20 season-opening win.

Class of 2021 prospect Travion Ford visited Kentucky unofficially and said the visit was outstanding. "All the coaches showed me love. I got a tour of the football facilities, sat down and spoke with a couple coaches. Witnessed that win against Central Michigan.

"I watched it," UK running back commitment Travis Tisdale told Cats Illustrated after the win. "I think they're going to be fine, everything just took time to develop." Tisdale has been one of Kentucky's most productive commitments early in the 2018 season. While Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, Tisdale had 22 carries for 245 yards and five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Kentucky offensive line commitment Eli Cox unofficially visited UK for the Cats' opener and he was impressed by the running game, which produced 299 yards for the team. "I was at the game today and I loved to see a strong run game. The offense looked extremely good at times when they got into a rhythm."



Four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman John Young of Christian Academy in Louisville is one of Kentucky's top targets and he unofficially visited for the Cats' win. "It was great," Young said of his visit. "All the coaches showed a ton of love. Got to sit down and talk with Stoops, Marrow and Schlarman for a while before the game. Thought they played really well in the second half. I like Hoak at QB."

Demontae Crumes was one of several 2019 prospects from Louisville who visited Kentucky on Saturday, with two others being uncommitted four-star prospects JJ Weaver and Jared Casey. Crumes told Cats Illustrated, "It was a great experience, great atmosphere. Team did good. Can't wait to be a part of that team."