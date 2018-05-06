Michael Fletcher from Carmen-Ainsworth HS in Flint, Michigan stands at a verified 6-foot-5, 242 pounds and said Kentucky likes him at OLB.

During Fletcher's conversation with Cats Illustrated at the Rivals Camp Series in Columbus, he revealed plans to take an official visit to Kentucky the weekend of June 13th-15th.

He also plans to visit Wisconsin June 1st-3rd and Michigan June 22nd-24th. He will announce his top schools in July and announce his commitment in August. The high three-star edge defender said he has spoken with Coach Mark Stoops as recently as last week but has the most contact with coach Steve Clinkscale, who recruits the state of Michigan. He says he speaks with Clinkscale almost daily.