LEXINGTON, Ky. -- With just over six minutes to play Tuesday at Rupp Arena, the stands told the whole story.

The Big Blue faithful had seen enough of Arkansas' second-half layup line and began a steady procession out of the arena as the Razorbacks put the finishing touches on a stunning 88-73 road win over Kentucky.

Arkansas (17-7, 6-5 SEC) shot 72% in the second half to turn a one-point halftime lead into a borderline blowout. The Razorbacks shot 63% for the game, going 32 of 51 from the field. Nineteen of those buckets came via layups or dunks.

"Give Arkansas credit," a dejected Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "They were physical, they drove the ball. Our rim protection was awful. I can't get guys to body up and do this stuff, and they did a great job of bodying up us.

"... But they shot 72% in the second half. Come on. You're not going to win a game if they're shooting 72%"

Said UK freshman guard Chris Livingston: "There was a lack of fight and a lack of defensive intensity."

Junior guard Ricky Council IV led five Arkansas players in double-figure scoring with 20 points, followed by Anthony Black (19), Davonte Davis (15), Makhi Mitchell (15), Jordan Walsh (13).

“Offensively, it's a team that's gaining more confidence," said Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, whose team has won five straight SEC games after starting 1-5 in league play. "We did a really, really good job moving the basketball tonight."

Kentucky (16-8, 7-4 SEC) shot a respectable 47% on the night, but went 4-for-13 from the 3-point arc, 11-of-18 at the free-throw line, and turned the ball over 15 times leading to 23 points for the Razorbacks.

The Cats were led by freshman guard Cason Wallace with 24 points. Livingston followed with 13, while Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin each added 11.

Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe was held to only seven points and seven rebounds, his second straight subpar performance, and senior guard CJ Fredrick went scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting from the field. The duo entered the game averaging a combined 24 points.

"Interior defense was really good," Musselman said. "Thought we did a good job on 34, Oscar. I thought both Mitchells (Makhi and Makhel) gave us great physicality inside."

Kentucky also played without senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who rolled an ankle during a practice earlier this week.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Arkansas led 41-40 at the end of an exciting, intense, and often controversial first half which saw UK head coach John Calipari given a technical foul at one point for arguing with officials. But the Razorbacks came out of the locker room more focused than the Wildcats and scored six straight points -- including four off steals and uncontested layups -- to force Calipari to call a timeout after only 1:19 of play. The Cats never recovered. The closest they got the rest of the night was four points, and they trailed by double digits the final eight minutes.

GAME BALL:

Davonte Davis, Arkansas -- The Razorbacks' junior point guard was the driving force behind the aggressive mindset that fueled the Arkansas victory. He finished with 15 points, seven assists, and two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - Worst loss of the John Calipari era at Kentucky in Rupp Arena. UK lost to Alabama by 20 points on January 12th, 2021.

3 - Straight wins by the Razorbacks in the series against Kentucky. The Cats lead the all-time series 33-14.

7 - Season-high scoring for UK freshman center/forwaard Daimion Collins.

16-3 - Kentucky's record when out-rebounding the opponent. The Cats held a 31-26 edge on the glass in defeat.

46 - Points in the paint by Arkansas, which made only four 3-point shots.

2007 - The last time UK allowed an opponent to shoot at least 60% from the field, when Florida shot 64% (32-50).

QUOTABLE:

"They were way better than us today. We've just got to figure it out, and we've got a day off, and we'll come back and go." -- UK head coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Saturday at Georgia in a Noon tipoff on ESPN. The Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) lost to Ole Miss 78-74 tonight in Athens, Ga.