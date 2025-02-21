Ranking the top five portal OL classes

Emmanuel Pregnon (Photo by © Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)

Advertisement

1. OREGON

Oregon will be heading into next season needing to replace three key offensive linemen. The good news for the Ducks is that all three incoming transfer offensive linemen should be able to step right into the starting line up. Isaiah World and Emmanuel Pregnon, the top offensive linemen in the transfer rankings, are expected to fill two of the three vacancies while Alex Harkey is likely the answer for the third spot. The trio only allowed four sacks in nearly 1,500 combined pass blocking snaps last season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is set to have one of the best offensive lines in the nation this year.

2. KENTUCKY

Joshua Braun (Photo by AP Images)

Kentucky saw some of its top players leave during the winter transfer window but the Wildcats were able to reload at a few key positions. Their offensive haul is their best position group in this transfer cycle. Joshua Braun proved to be one of the most consistent offensive linemen in the SEC during his time at Arkansas and Alex Wollschlaeger was named first-team All-MAC last season at Bowling Green. Shiyazh Pete, who allowed just six sacks on more than 900 career pass blocking snaps in three seasons, is also expected to be a key player up front for Kentucky next season.

3. FLORIDA STATE

Micah Pettus (Photo by © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are hoping this class of transfer offensive linemen helps right the ship. Luke Petitbon and Micah Pettus are both top-100 transfer prospects who are expected to play a significant role up front for Florida State. Reports coming out of Tallahassee about the two have been very positive since they arrived on campus. Adrian Medley is one of two former UCF players who followed former Knights head coach Gus Malzahn to Tallahassee. His familiarity with Malzahn's scheme should make his transition fairly smooth. Gunnar Hansen brings plenty of experience to the Florida State offensive line room after playing more than 2,000 snaps over the last three seasons at Vanderbilt.

4. ARKANSAS

Arkansas lost multiple offensive linemen to the transfer portal this year but is making up for it with five incoming transfers up front. The group is led by Corey Robinson, who started at Georgia Tech last season, and JacQawn McRoy, a four-star who signed with Oregon in the 2024 recruiting class. Robinson has just one season of eligibility remaining but McRoy still has all four after redshirting last year. Caden Kitler from UCF, Kavion Broussard from Ole Miss and Marcus Dumervil from Maryland round out a deep haul of offensive linemen for coach Sam Pittman.

5. LSU