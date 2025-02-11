QUICK TAKES: UK 75, Tennessee 64

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from No. 15 Kentucky's 75-64 win over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena. Each staff member will share his three main takeaways from the game...

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. Playing shorthanded in both games, Kentucky has now scored 78 and 75 points in wins against the No. 1 defense in the country. The Wildcats have just had the Volunteers' number, no matter who has been available to play. With Jaxson Robinson missing the whole game and Lamont Butler going down with an injury midway through the second half, freshmen Trent Noah (11) and Travis Perry (8) each responded with career-high scoring nights. They are growing up before our eyes.

2. This was about as close to a "team win" as you can ever draw up. Playing without its most reliable halfcourt offensive threat, the Cats still put four players in double-figure scoring, had one with eight points, two with six, and one with five. It took all of them to get the job done.

3. This puts Kentucky at seven wins against Top 15 teams, including two against the analytic darling Volunteers. It's time for the national media to stop suggesting that these have almost been accidental. There's still a sentiment out there that the Cats aren't as good as these wins suggest they are.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. Once again, Kentucky had a huge advantage from the three-point line against the Volunteers. They benefited from UT shooting 45 three-point attempts (and missing a lot) in the first meeting. They were hot again tonight, even though you had to think the Vols would defend the perimeter much better. The right guys were taking shots tonight.

2. Tough assignment to be without Jaxson Robinson and also Lamont Butler late in the second half. They were a totally different team on the defensive end of the court when Butler was in the game. Travis Perry made some big shots but the defense wasn't the same when he was in the game.

3. Koby Brea made the biggest shots of the game. With things tight down the stretch, Brea nailed a couple of deep step-back threes that blew the lid off the roof and gave Kentucky breathing room with a couple of minutes remaining. He's been excellent at Rupp this year.

DAVID SISK:

1. Nothing about that win went as planned. For Kentucky to win they would have to have an incredible game from a banged up Lamont Butler. They got that until his shoulder let him down again with 8:40 left. You could feel Tennessee smelling the blood in the water. But from there this MASH unit outscored the Vols 21-12 when it mattered the most. This was one of the gutsiest wins I can ever remember. The team is down Butler, Robinson, Kriisa, and nobody can tell me that Andrew Carr is right. There is no way that fans can not enjoy this team to the max.

2. How about the freshmen? Travis Perry and Trent Noah combined for 19 points, and made 5 of 7 three-point tries. It's amazing that these two didn't even figure in until the rash of injuries set in. Not only are they playing crucial moments now, and making big plays, they are also now staples for the future. They are both going to have outstanding careers at the University of Kentucky

3. Mark Pope coached his tail off. Not only is he doing more with less, he has had Tennessee scouted down to the tee. He has packed the paint, and dared them to shoot the three. Not only that, the clogged paint forced the Vols to make tough 2's. Offensively, he went straight to Amari Williams coming out of the half. Sometimes we would like to see more fire and brimstone, but his calmness and positivity is exactly what this team has needed in the midst of adversity.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. Another marquee win for Mark Pope in year one, and he’s set the bar for expectations moving forward. I was 100% expecting a loss tonight and they proved me wrong. What a team win, and I was impressed with how they played to win down the stretch and didn’t play not to lose.

2. I was impressed with the bench as a whole, and I thought that everyone that touched the floor had an impact. What about Trent Noah and Travis Perry living the Kentucky kid dream and making big plays in a marquee win in Rupp in front of a rowdy crowd?

3. The health of this team is still the biggest thing for this squad moving forward. Getting Robinson and Butler back healthy is key for a post season run, but Kentucky is doing a great job with patch work in the lineups dealing with adversity.