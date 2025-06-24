Cats' pitch to Aberdeen was thorough, leading to no-brainer decision

In an age of short attention spans and even shorter conversations in the social media world, Kentucky's recruiting pitch to Denzel Aberdeen must have felt like a marathon.

"It was definitely unique," the transfer guard from Florida said on Monday during a Q&A session at the Craft Center. "Our phone call lasted about three hours, to be honest. A lot of it was just getting to know me and getting to know the school, the university, getting to know (Mark Pope), how their play style was, a lot of film (via Zoom).

"Once I saw that, I was like, man, this looks like a great guy to play for. I called my dad like 20 minutes after and said, 'Yeah, dad. This is probably the place to go."

Soon after, the "probably" was no longer in play.

"A no-brainer," he said with a smile.

Aberdeen, who was a key piece of Florida's national championship squad and one of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal, did not need any further conversations with coaches seeking his services.

"It was pretty quick," he said of his decision to relocate to Lexington.

"Just seeing all the past people who came in and out of this school, all the great players. My main goal is to make it to the NBA, and seeing how this school has trained guys on and off the court, when they called, I was like, man, I've got to come here and play for coach Pope."

Aberdeen is one of 10 new faces on the UK roster for 2025-26. The 6-foot-5 combo guard averaged 7.7 points and 1.4 assists per game coming off the bench for the Gators as a junior. He scored seven points in Florida's 65-63 win over Houston in the national championship game, including two of the biggest buckets late in the second half.

"A winner in every sense of the word," Pope said this spring upon announcing the Cats' signing of Aberdeen.

Asked why he opted to leave Florida after winning a title there just months ago, the Orlando native said he preferred to keep that between his family, "but I'm just happy for Kentucky reaching out and giving me an opportunity to play here. Things happen in life... It's all in God's plan."

As for Pope's plan, it revolves around bringing in another versatile, long defender who, much like fellow SEC transfer Mouhamed Dioubate, has untapped offensive potential.

"I'm just going to bring 100% each and every game. No matter what coach wants me to do, I'm going to do it, whether that's score, guard, come in and rebound, or defend -- anything to help this team win," said Aberdeen, who noted that he can play all three guard positions in Pope's system.

Becoming more consistent from the 3-point arc and attacking the basket off the bounce are two of his improvement goals for this season with an eye on the 2026 NBA Draft.

"I love how they run a lot of cutting actions. I remember playing them, it was hard to guard... And they play very fast, which is my style," he said.

Kentucky and Florida played only once last season, and it was the SEC opener in early January. The Cats won a 106-100 shootout with the Gators, and Aberdeen was floored by the atmosphere.

"I played against 'em last year here, and it was crazy," he said. "... It was a very high-scoring game. A lot offense, not much defense. I remember you guys went on a run, a little 15-0 run or something like that, and it got very loud. It was crazy.

"On the opposing side, it was one of the worst places to play. They got really loud... I'm glad to have 20,000-something people cheering for me here now."

He hopes to be able to bring some of that championship experience and swagger to Rupp Arena this season as the Cats pursue their ninth national championship. If Aberdeen is able to accomplish that, it will be the first time a player has won titles at two different schools in his college career.

"Obviously, I know the goal is to win No. 9 here... I know the fans want that, we want that, all the staff and coaches want that," Aberdeen said. "... That pushes us. We know what we gotta do when we come here and put on that Kentucky jersey. Just playing for the University of Kentucky is a big thing. Being here is a blessing, and I can't look back."



