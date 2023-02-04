DAVID SISK:

We expected Kentucky to win by single digits in a very competitive game, but this one was still weird. Oscar Tshiebwe went 2-for-14 and fouled out with four points. Antonio Reeves also had four points on only five attempts. Kentucky still scored 72 and won by five. Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, and C.J. Fredrick were all very good, and played to their strengths. Wallace had 20 points, and he was a weapon against drop coverage. His mid-range game seems automatic. Toppin had 17 and is now looking to get to the rim and use his size and length to finish almost every time. Fredrick had his finger splint off for the first time and made a trio of 3s and a three-point play for 12 points. UK also pushed the ball off Florida turnovers and won the transition matchup 14-0. Sahvir Wheeler deserves credit for pushing the pace as well. Florida made a late run to take some of the shine off the win, but I still think Kentucky did some very good things tonight.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Overall a solid, gritty win for Kentucky. This was a win you had to predict because you knew they would play hard. They needed it. But it felt like Kentucky was solidly in control throughout. Castleton definitely won the matchup with Oscar but Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin provided good offense, Wheeler gave them some solid minutes, and Fredrick knocked down a few outside shots. Florida was really cold in the first half and that was the advantage which lasted for most of the game. It got a bit dicey there at the end but Florida wasn't ever going to go away.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Stacking Ws. That's the key for Kentucky from here on out, and once again, the Cats took care of business against a quality opponent in the Florida Gators. It was good to see UK be able to win a tightly contested game without much of an offensive contribution from either Oscar Tshiebwe (4 points) or Antonio Reeves (4 points) on a combined 4-for-19 shooting night. That shows a lot of growth in this team. Cason Wallace (20), Jacob Toppin (17), and CJ Fredrick (12) were fantastic on the offensive end of the floor against one of the nation's top defensive clubs. Toppin also chipped in with another double-figure rebound game, and Daimion Collins gave some good minutes off the bench. Fantastic team win.