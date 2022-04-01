Q&A on UK commit Shamar Porter
Stacy Porter is the father of Kentucky wide receiver commitment Shamar Porter, a three-star prospect who will be in the conversation for a fourth star for as long as he's a recruit.The Nashville (T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news