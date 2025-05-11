Bat Cats bounce back with sweep of Oklahoma

Kentucky bounced back from its worst weekend of the season to deliver one of its best, completing a three-game sweep of No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday with a 7-2 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Wildcats were swept by Mississippi State last weekend in Starkville, putting their NCAA resume in jeopardy. With three Quad-1 wins over the Sooners, however, they are once again looking strong for postseason play.

UK (28-20, 13-14 SEC) has one more league series remaining next weekend at Vanderbilt before heading to Hoover, Ala., for the SEC Tournament.

Ben Cleaver (6-3) was a big part of the winning formula on Mothers Day. The sophomore left-hander held Oklahoma to just two runs on six hits and a walk over six strong innings on the mound. He struck out eight, including the final batter he faced in the sixth to leave a pair of OU runners stranded in what was a 5-2 game at the time.

Simon Gregersen and Cole Hentschel took it from there, tossing three shutout innings out of the UK bullpen.

The Cats banged out 13 hits on the day, including five players with a pair -- Luke Lawrence, Cole Hage, James McCoy, Patrick Herrera, and Carson Hansen. Lawrence and Tyler Bell hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to help UK break a 2-2 tie.

Oklahoma (32-17, 13-14 SEC) also looks solid for the NCAA Tourney, but the Sooners allowed the Cats to slip past them in the standings via the tiebreaker in the sweep.

Malachi Witherspoon (3-7), the twin brother of Friday night starter Kyson Witherspoon, started and took the loss for the Sooners. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings of work.

Kyle Branch and Scott Mudler had three and two hits, respectively, to lead OU at the plate.

It marked the first three meetings between the Bat Cats and Sooners on the diamond.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at KPP against Northern Kentucky in the final non-conference game of the regular season. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.