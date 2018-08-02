Mark Stoops' signature win to date was that late season victory against Lamar Jackson and Louisville in 2016.

Kentucky's football program hasn't had many signature wins in the past couple of decades, but the ones they've had have resonated.

Question: What's Kentucky's best chance for a signature win in 2018?

Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: There will be a couple of opportunities. The first will be ending the 33-year drought against Florida. I don't think there's a high likelihood of that happening this year, since the game is in Gainesville and Dan Mullen is expected to breathe some life back into the once-proud Gators. The second will be the early-November matchup with SEC East favorite Georgia. Kentucky has traditionally fared better against the Bulldogs than some of the other SEC powers, but it would be a huge shocker if the Cats found a way to knock off the defending league champs and national runner-up. Other than those, I think we're at a point in the program's development where wins over teams like South Carolina, Texas A&M, Tennessee or Louisville really wouldn't qualify as "signature" anymore. Good wins, but not signature.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: There is only one game on the schedule that Kentucky fans will accept as a signature win. Texas A&M would be nice. Louisville would make the fans smile. Florida, however, would be an exorcism. Justin wrote in his first entry of this series about how the losing streak to the Gators is the most readily mentioned fact when Kentucky football comes up. If Kentucky finally slays the streak in week two, it won't be the signature win of the season; it will be the signature win of the Mark Stoops era.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: A big part of me agrees with what my esteemed colleagues have written. Breaking the streak against Florida would qualify as a signature win and a victory against Georgia would certainly qualify as well. There's a much better chance of knocking off Florida, even on the road, than there is of beating the Bulldogs. But I'll be contrarian for the sake of discussion and throw the road game against Tennessee in there. Depending on how the season goes leading up to that trip to Knoxville, Kentucky could be favored in Knoxville. While UK has defeated the Volunteers twice this decade a road win against UT has proved to be elusive. Beating Tennessee in its home stadium, notching back-to-back wins against the Vols, and adding one more win to that historically lopsided series would be a big deal.