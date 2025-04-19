Portal Target Spotlight: SEMO DL Jaylon Stone

The conclusion of spring practice has come to usher in a new wave of portal activity, both players exiting programs and
On Thursday, news broke that USC EDGE defender Lorenzo Cowan would be transferring to Kentucky.The one-time Wildcat
After a trip to Miami, Rylan Griffen will be visiting Kentucky this coming Tuesday.
I got to see the facility’s they were very nice seeing where kentucky breeds those guys that came through there! The
Mark Pope has already added one European to the roster, and now he is doing is due diligence on two more.
The conclusion of spring practice has come to usher in a new wave of portal activity, both players exiting programs and
On Thursday, news broke that USC EDGE defender Lorenzo Cowan would be transferring to Kentucky.The one-time Wildcat
After a trip to Miami, Rylan Griffen will be visiting Kentucky this coming Tuesday.