Oklahoma knocks Cats out of SEC Tournament

Kentucky's stay in the SEC Tournament did not last long.

Oklahoma, which was swept just nine days ago in Lexington, cruised to a 5-1 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday in the opening round at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama.

A trio of Sooner pitchers combined to hold Kentucky to just six hits on the day, while Oklahoma got a two-run homer from Jason Walk to highlight the offense.

The 12-seed Sooners (34-19) advance to face 5-seed Georgia on Wednesday in the single-elimination tourney. Kentucky (29-24) returns home in hopes of hanging onto a projected NCAA Tournament bid after losing four straight games.

Oklahoma got a strong start from Jaden Barfield, who held the Cats to just one unearned run over four innings on the mound. The left-hander struck out three and walked two.

The Sooners turned it over to James Hitt (2-0) and Dylan Crooks for the final five innings. They combined to hold UK scoreless on just two hits and a walk.

Scott Rouse (4-2) started for Kentucky and tossed two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the third, when he surrendered the two-run homer to Walk with a man on base to give Oklahoma a 2-1 lead it would not surrender.

Rouse allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in just 2.1 innings on the mound.

Luke Lawrence was the lone bright spot for UK at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double. He also walked, reaching base four straight times. The rest of the Cats' lineup combined for only three hits and two walks.