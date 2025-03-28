Portal Commitment: Tulane wing Kam Williams picks UK

Kentucky plays in the Sweet 16 tonight but Mark Pope has already secured his first transfer portal commitment for next year's team.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported on Friday morning that Tulane wing Kam Williams has committed to the Wildcats.

Williams, 6'8, 190, was a freshman for the Green Wave this year. He averaged 9.3 points (48.5% FG), 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

Williams was an unranked recruit who signed with Tulane from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy as a member of the Class of 2024.

Some consider Williams to be one of the top available three-point shooters from the portal.

Williams was 63/153 (41.2%) from three-point range in his freshman season. He also only had 28 turnovers in spite of logging a heavy minute load.

Based on his size and playing style, Ansley Almonor may be the closest comparison for Williams when it comes to current Cats.

He had 16 points and eight rebounds in Tulane's 78-77 loss to Memphis in the AAC tournament. Two games prior he had 24 points (6/8 three-pointers) in 39 minutes against UAB. He scored in double digits 14 times as a true freshman.