Published Sep 1, 2024
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. Southern Miss
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 31-0 win over Southern Miss on Saturday night in the season opener at Kroger Field. To view the entire gallery, featuring images from CI's Brett Corman and Jeff Drummond, scroll through the frames below... 

