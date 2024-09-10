PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kentucky O-Line seeks answers with unforgiving foe up next

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff was pressured repeatedly during last week's 31-6 loss to South Carolina.
Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff was pressured repeatedly during last week's 31-6 loss to South Carolina. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Kentucky's beleaguered offensive line may be jumping out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire this week.

After being ravaged by South Carolina's impressive defensive front last week in a stunning 31-6 upset loss, the unit must now find solutions quickly before taking on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Despite dropping back to pass only 22 times against the Gamecocks, Kentucky allowed five sacks and four quarterback hurries en route to a shocking 44-yard passing total. The Wildcats also had six additional negative-yardage plays and were flagged seven times on the offensive side of the ball, including six by four different linemen.

"After watching the film, I do think our guys played really hard. We just didn't play very smart," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "We didn't execute very good, and we didn't play very disciplined. We didn't play winning football at all. We played hard at times, guys were physically up for the challenge, just mentally we have to do a better job."

And they have to do it against a Georgia team that has allowed six points combined in its first two games and averages of 80 yards through the air and 2.5 sacks.

Eric Wolford, who is back at Kentucky for his second tenure as the Cats' offensive line coach in an effort to rebuild the "Big Blue Wall" reputation, said he is confident the issues, however glaring, are fixable.

"After you sit back and take a look at the film, everyone has a one-on-one battle," he said. "Very rarely in today's game do you get two guys on one. When you look at when we had breakdowns, I think it starts with some very simple things."

Hand placement, footwork, pad level, and finishing blocks -- the fundamentals of offensive line play -- have all been stressed this week at the Joe Craft Football Training Center.

And the biggest step toward improvement may be between the ears.

"I feel like it's a group that's disappointed, and they have a sense of urgency to get back (on the practice field) because they're a prideful group," Wolford said. "... When I talked to them on Sunday, I knew that they were bothered. It wasn't a time to rant and rave."

Senior offensive tackle Marques Cox, who suffered through one of the lowest-graded games of his impressive collegiate career, said film review was not a great experience.

"It bothered us," he admitted. "We didn't put our best foot forward... We were all in (the film room) pissed off at ourselves. I was pissed off at myself."

Wolford has stressed the need to learn from those mistakes while moving forward.

"One game doesn't define you," he said. "You've got to be able to hit the delete button and move forward.

"We've got to do a better job. I mean, that's the bottom line. You can't make any excuses for it. You, physically, have to keep this guy from touching that guy."


