Kentucky's beleaguered offensive line may be jumping out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire this week.

After being ravaged by South Carolina's impressive defensive front last week in a stunning 31-6 upset loss, the unit must now find solutions quickly before taking on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Kroger Field.

Despite dropping back to pass only 22 times against the Gamecocks, Kentucky allowed five sacks and four quarterback hurries en route to a shocking 44-yard passing total. The Wildcats also had six additional negative-yardage plays and were flagged seven times on the offensive side of the ball, including six by four different linemen.

"After watching the film, I do think our guys played really hard. We just didn't play very smart," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "We didn't execute very good, and we didn't play very disciplined. We didn't play winning football at all. We played hard at times, guys were physically up for the challenge, just mentally we have to do a better job."

And they have to do it against a Georgia team that has allowed six points combined in its first two games and averages of 80 yards through the air and 2.5 sacks.

Eric Wolford, who is back at Kentucky for his second tenure as the Cats' offensive line coach in an effort to rebuild the "Big Blue Wall" reputation, said he is confident the issues, however glaring, are fixable.

"After you sit back and take a look at the film, everyone has a one-on-one battle," he said. "Very rarely in today's game do you get two guys on one. When you look at when we had breakdowns, I think it starts with some very simple things."

Hand placement, footwork, pad level, and finishing blocks -- the fundamentals of offensive line play -- have all been stressed this week at the Joe Craft Football Training Center.

And the biggest step toward improvement may be between the ears.

"I feel like it's a group that's disappointed, and they have a sense of urgency to get back (on the practice field) because they're a prideful group," Wolford said. "... When I talked to them on Sunday, I knew that they were bothered. It wasn't a time to rant and rave."

Senior offensive tackle Marques Cox, who suffered through one of the lowest-graded games of his impressive collegiate career, said film review was not a great experience.

"It bothered us," he admitted. "We didn't put our best foot forward... We were all in (the film room) pissed off at ourselves. I was pissed off at myself."

Wolford has stressed the need to learn from those mistakes while moving forward.

"One game doesn't define you," he said. "You've got to be able to hit the delete button and move forward.

"We've got to do a better job. I mean, that's the bottom line. You can't make any excuses for it. You, physically, have to keep this guy from touching that guy."



