Published Apr 2, 2025
PHOTO GALLERY: Spring Football, Day 9
Jeff Drummond
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops opened the gates to the JCFTC on Wednesday morning for the media to get a peek at the Wildcats on their ninth day of spring football practice. Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery gives you a glimpse of the workout. Click on the center of the images below to view all of the shots... 

