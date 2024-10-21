Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame

UK boss talks 48-20 loss.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Florida 48, Kentucky 20

QUICK TAKES: Florida 48, Kentucky 20

First impressions from the Cats' blowout loss to the Gators.

 • Jeff Drummond
Game Chat: UK-Florida

Game Chat: UK-Florida

Discuss UK's trip to the Swamp with thousands of UK faithful at the House of Blue.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blue-White Event

PHOTO GALLERY: The Blue-White Event

Sights and scenes from the Cats' NIL fundraiser and scrimmage.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame

Cats talk preseason scrimmage, NIL fundraiser.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond

in other news

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame

VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Stoops - Florida Postgame

UK boss talks 48-20 loss.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond
QUICK TAKES: Florida 48, Kentucky 20

QUICK TAKES: Florida 48, Kentucky 20

First impressions from the Cats' blowout loss to the Gators.

 • Jeff Drummond
Game Chat: UK-Florida

Game Chat: UK-Florida

Discuss UK's trip to the Swamp with thousands of UK faithful at the House of Blue.

Premium contentForums content
 • Jeff Drummond
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
Ohio prospects making trip to Lexington this weekend
circle avatar
Justin Rowland  •  CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@RowlandRIVALS
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement