Kentucky has been recruiting Jalen Farmer for a very long time, but he's finally a Wildcat.

Finally.

Former offensive line coach Eric Wolford tried to recruit Farmer to Kentucky before leaving for Alabama. He ultimately stuck with his commitment to Florida, but two years later, after his redshirt freshman season, Farmer is moving on to Kentucky.

Farmer went into the transfer portal shortly after it opened for undergraduates and he took an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend.

He's regarded as a high-upside interior offensive line prospect who has done a lot to transform his body in recent years.

Rivals.com ranks Farmer a three-star (5.7 RR) transfer prospect and the No. 172 player in the portal regardless of position.

Farmer will have an opportunity to compete for playing time on the inside of UK's offensive line, where all three starters return but there's little proven depth.

READ: Cats Illustrated's Portal Target Spotlight of Jalen Farmer