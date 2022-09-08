Nineteen former Cats set for NFL's opening week
Nineteen former Kentucky Wildcats are on NFL rosters as the 2022 season begins Thursday night.
It marks the most former UK players in the NFL since 21 were featured during the 1987 season.
Kentucky had four NFL Draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and each made 53-man rosters – wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (2nd, New York Giants); defensive end Josh Paschal (2nd, Detroit); offensive lineman Luke Fortner (3rd, Jacksonville); and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (5th, Kansas City).
Six other Cats are with NFL teams as members of an organization’s practice squad: WR Josh Ali (Atlanta), S Yusuf Corker (Cincinnati), WR Lynn Bowden Jr. (Patriots), DB Quandre Mosely (Seahawks), TE Justin Rigg (Pittsburgh) and OL Jon Toth (Washington).
The first Sunday night primetime game of 2022 will feature former UK safety Mike Edwards of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against a pair of UK players (defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and cornerback Kelvin Joseph) of the Dallas Cowboys.
Former UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen will also be making his return to the NFL during Thursday night's highly anticipated opener for the Super Bowl champion LA Rams against the Buffalo Bills, one of the top contenders in the AFC.
List of the Wildcats in the NFL and their years at Kentucky:
Carolina Panthers
Phil Hoskins, DT (2017-18, 2020)
Marquan McCall, DT (2018-21)
Dallas Cowboys
Quinton Bohanna, NT (2017-20)
Kelvin Joseph, CB (2020)
Detroit Lions
Josh Paschal, DE (2017-21)
Logan Stenberg, OG (2016-19)
Green Bay Packers
Randall Cobb, WR (2008-10)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Josh Allen, DE/LB (2015-18) * Team captain
Luke Fortner, C (2017-21)
Kansas City Chiefs
Darian Kinnard, OL (2018-21)
Minnesota Vikings
Za’Darius Smith, OLB (2013-14)
New Orleans Saints
Landon Young, OT (2016-17, 19-20)
New York Giants
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR (2021)
New York Jets
Brandin Echols, CB (2019-20)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr., RB (2016-18)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Edwards, S (2015-2018)
Tennessee Titans
Bud Dupree, OLB (2011-14)
Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB (2017-18)
Washington Football Team
Jamin Davis, ILB (2018-20)