With three years of major conference athletic competition under his belt, Ahmad Wagner is one of Kentucky's most experienced players as the Wildcats open fall camp.

There is a catch.

Wagner's experience has come on the hardwood, not the gridiron.

A 6-foot-5, 238-pound product of Huber Heights, Ohio, Wagner transferred to UK this summer after spending the last three years as a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program. He played in 96 career games at Iowa and earned 25 starting assignments but always had a lingering question that nagged him.

"How good I could be at football," Wagner said after Tuesday's practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "It was always in the back of my mind."

He wasn't the only one who was still wondering.

Kentucky recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow had known Wagner for years. He offered a scholarship in 2014 despite it being the player's only year of prep football. That lone season was enough as Wagner caught 58 passes for 1,028 yards and 17 touchdowns in helping lead Wayne High School to the state championship game.

Many recruiting analysts believed Wagner could have been an elite Division I football recruit, but he had already made up his mind to pursue hoops.

"If he had picked football, he could be one of the best receivers in the country right now... or in the NFL," Marrow says.

That could still occur, the UK assistant coach is quick to add.

Wagner has two years of football eligibility remaining with the Wildcats, and the staff is excited about his potential. He displayed some of that talent on Saturday during the "Fan Day" open practice, going up in traffic to haul down a difficult reception as spectators "ooh'd" and "ahh'd."

So far, his athletic detour is looking like a solid choice.

"I see a brighter future in football," Wagner said. "It was always inside of me when I decided to go play basketball. Making the switch is something that I've been thinking about for a while, and I didn't want to live with any regrets, so I made the decision to switch. I've been really happy with it."