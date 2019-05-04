Terian Williams is at the earliest stage in the recruiting process. As a Class of 2022 prospect, he's still closer to the start of his high school career than he is to the end of it.

But the fact that he's already making a name for himself with some college coaches and in the recruiting world is a testament to his ability.

Williams attended The Opening's regional event in Charlotte over the last week and turned in a 4.13 second shuttle time there, besting most of the others in attendance. Earlier this year he was able to take unofficial visits to Louisville, Florida, Kentucky, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

And all the while he's been getting ready for spring ball, which begins on Monday.

Of the schools Williams visited, he told Cats Illustrated, "Kentucky showed the most interest, of course, because they offered me. I liked Louisville, too. They showed a lot of interest too."

Steven Clinkscale is the coach who told Williams he has an offer from Kentucky but Michael Smith is the lead recruiter for his region.

"They see me as an athlete. They might be leaning more towards cornerback," Williams said. "I can see they have done a good job of developing players and they have them go on to the NFL. That's something you really look for."

Williams said he spent some time at the football facilities and touring the academic center when he was at Kentucky for the UK-Middle Tennessee game last year. Then when he returned for the spring game he spent more time around the program.

"Some important factors for me that I'll be looking for are obviously what the depth chart looks like but also finding a family atmosphere that's welcoming," he said.