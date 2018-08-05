Lynn Bowden is the most interesting man in the world of Kentucky football.

He is completely unpredictable in the best and worst ways. Defensive players and coverage teams don't know when he's going to stop on a dime and explode in the opposite direction. Reporters don't know what's going to come out of his mouth next. UK's coaches don't know what to make of his Twitter feed, where he ignites fires and tries to put them out just as quickly.

He was a popular man at Kentucky's recent Media Day, because he's probably the single best choice for breakout player of the year as well as the player who Kentucky needs to have a breakout more than any other. But also because of who Lynn Bowden is, and what he represents, away from the field.

He's a walking soundbite.

Ask Bowden about Benny Snell and he says definitively, "Best running back in the world."

In the world? College? Pro?

"Period," Bowden says. "Flat out. Nothing else to talk about."

