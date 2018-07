For a limited time here at Cats Illustrated new subscribers can go premium for one month and get the rest of the college football regular season FREE!

If you purchase a monthly subscription with this offer (promo code BBN2018) your next payment date won't be until December 15, 2018.

This offer is only valid through August 5th so hurry up.

New users click here

Returning (past) users/subscribers sign in to your free account and upgrade here