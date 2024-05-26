For the first time in program history, Kentucky will be playing host to NCAA Tournament games in consecutive years.

Lexington was revealed as one of the 16 regional host sites on Sunday night. Kentucky Proud Park will feature the Wildcats and three other teams playing in double-elimination format from May 31-June 3.

In addition to UK, four other SEC programs were named regional hosts -- Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. They'll join Arizona, Florida State, Oklahoma State, UC Santa Barbara, NC State, Oklahoma, East Carolina, Oregon State, Clemson, Virginia, and North Carolina as the regional hosts.

Seeding has yet to be announced, but No. 2 Kentucky (40-14) is projected as the No. 2 or No. 3 overall seed in the tourney field. Should the Cats advance in the Lexington Regional, based on those projections, they would be paired with the No. 14 or No. 15 regional winner in a best-of-three super regional at Kentucky Proud Park and a berth in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Kentucky remains the only SEC program that has yet to make a CWS appearance.

The seeding and full brackets will be announced on Monday at Noon ET on ESPN2.