When Mark Stoops addressed the media during December's signing day festivities, the Kentucky head coach could barely contain his excitement about adding the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, NC State's Devin Leary, to his program.

Leary, who threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns with only 16 interceptions during the last four years with the Wolfpack, immediately gave the Wildcats a nice replacement for NFL-bound star Will Levis.

"Anybody that was in the quarterback market -- and I mean anybody and everybody that was in the quarterback market -- was after him," Stoops said of Leary. "We really feel like we hit a home run with him."

The feeling was mutual.

Leary, speaking with the local media for the first time on Wednesday at the Joe Craft Football Training Center, said many factors contributed to making Lexington his new home for a final season of college football.

"My biggest thing was, just talking with my family, was making sure I had the right personnel around me, making sure I had a collaborative relationship with the offensive coordinator and the head coach, and then, thirdly, just the scheme, making sure it's not too crazy different from what I'm used to, but at the same time helping me get to the next level and succeed," he said.

"Kentucky checked off every box."

A prior relationship with UK receivers coach Scott Woodward was a substantial advantage for the Cats. Leary was being recruited out of Timber Creek High School in New Jersey by Woodward during the coach's time at UMass.

When it came time to make a new college decision, that prior relationship, as well as feedback on UK's scheme with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the personnel that would surround him, was important.

"The first thing he started doing was just breaking down film, giving me an idea of what could potentially happen," Leary said. "Instantly, it clicked in my mind that I knew I could operate in this offense. Really, that was the biggest priority for me, finding the right system and the right fit.

"He said, look, we've seen what you can do on film, what you've done at NC State, and that can translate right into this offense. It was really just a no-brainer."

Asked what impressed him about the Coen scheme, Leary said: "The biggest thing that stands out to me is how balanced it is. Coach Coen does a great job of calling the offense and really designing it so there's so many ways to attack the defense... Compared to the previous couple of offenses that I've been in, this one is a little more pro-style, which I think you need to run to succeed in this league, as well as to help me in my development."

He also liked the potential of who he would be throwing to, including a pair of talented freshman receivers in Barion Brown and Dane Key.

"I got a chance to watch them a little bit last year, just tuning in to Kentucky. I know they're young, but they're explosive," he said of the duo who combined to catch 87 passes for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

"They're very, very talented receivers. Really, every receiver in that receiver room brings their own dynamic. For those guys to play at such a young age, they're only going to get better. And for me to be able to watch film with them and really work with them one-on-one, we'll all make each other better."



