Kentucky lead-off man Jackson Gray continued a sensational stretch of reaching base safely, going 2-for-5 with his sixth triple of the season to highlight the Wildcats' 9-2 win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Gray, a senior centerfielder, raised his team-leading batting average to .372 and has now reached base in 39 of his last 57 plate appearances. He has 16 multi-hit games this season after transferring to UK from Western Kentucky.

Fresh off a weekend sweep of third-ranked South Carolina, the No. 17 Cats (34-13) scored the game's final nine runs. A six-run sixth inning helped UK break the game open.

With the victory, Kentucky closed the season at 10-1 in mid-week games. Head coach Nick Mingione improved to 129-39 against non-conference foes during his seven seasons in Lexington.

In addition to Gray's strong night at the plate, the Cats got two hits apiece from Jase Felker and Devin Burkes, and Hunter Gilliam bashed his 10th home run of the season to go along with three walks.

Christian Howe (1-0) picked up his first career win on the mound. The freshman right-hander from Danville tossed two hitless innings with four strikeouts.

Seven different UK hurlers combined to strike out 15 Tennessee Tech batters. The Golden Eagles dropped to 17-28 on the season.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at Tennessee in the opener of a three-game series with the No. 23 Volunteers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.



