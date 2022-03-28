Kentucky pays a visit to see a "unicorn"
The Kentucky coaching staff has certainly been busy since their season came to an abrupt end. The Cats have been contacting players in the transfer portal on a daily basis. They also aren't done wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news