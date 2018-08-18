This week Kentucky extended a written offer to a junior college offensive lineman.

Cats Illustrated caught up with him to find out what his reaction was upon learning that news, as well as his thoughts on the Wildcats.

Lavante Epson is a 6-foot-3, 325-pound offensive guard from Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C., and he's changed a good deal over the last two years. Once a three-star recruit from Greenville (Miss.) Washington, at 6'3 and 285 as a senior in high school during the 2016 season and as a 2017 prospect, Epson has packed on the weight and transformed his body.

Epson received a written offer from Kentucky on Friday.

"I was supposed to go down there in June but I was tied up in summer school and couldn't make it," Epson told Cats Illustrated. "Me and the offensive line coach, Coach John (Schlarman), had been texting and talking for a minute. He wanted me to come down on a visit and I told him I wouldn't be able to make it. He said, 'We're close to offering you soon, so don't worry about it.'

"To get that offer was really big. I was excited when I got that offer. I was really expecting it and when I had met with the coach 1-on-1 and he was talking to me about my weight and what I'll be playing, what my technique is like, I was excited about them. It's my first SEC offer so it means a lot."

