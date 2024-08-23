Kentucky commits in action (Week 1)
High school football is underway in many parts of the country and that means Kentucky commitments are in action.UK quarterback commitment Brennen Ward and Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln are 1-0 after a 24-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news